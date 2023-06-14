Ravi Shastri Slams Rohit Sharma for Making Petty Excuses After WTC Humiliation

Former Indian cricketer, Ravi Shastri has responded to a statement by Rohit Sharma regarding the schedule of the ICC Test Championship final in England.

Ravi Shastri expressed his opinion that the Indian skipper should have opted out of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches if there was not enough time for proper preparation.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Match Officials Panel for 2023-24 Domestic Season

“You are not going to get those 20 days. And if that is the case then you have got to miss IPL. So, the choice is yours and it is up to the establishment as well,” Shastri said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the BCCI should review the schedule in the future, particularly if any tournaments commence immediately after the IPL.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rohit Sharma had mentioned in a post-match press conference that the final of the Championship should have been scheduled in March.

ALSO READ Former PM Imran Khan Backs Babar Azam to Beat Kohli’s Every Batting Record

“The final can be played at any time of the year and in any part of the world, not only in England but anywhere in the world,” Rohit Sharma stated in a press conference.

Rohit Sharma also proposed that the Test Championship final should not be determined by a single match but instead consist of a three-match series.