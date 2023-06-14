Utility Stores Corporation Massively Reduces Oil and Ghee Prices

In a bid to provide relief to citizens, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced a significant reduction in prices of branded ghee and cooking oil at its stores across the country.

The decision comes in response to the rising cost of essential food items, which has put a strain on household budgets.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Begins Recruitment for 1,000+ Doctors

According to a notification issued by the USC, which is available with ProPakistani, the price of branded ghee has been slashed by Rs. 60 per kilogram.

This move aims to make ghee more affordable for the general public, allowing them to continue using this staple cooking ingredient without straining their finances.

Additionally, the notification also highlights a reduction of Rs. 37 to 59 in the price of cooking oil.

This adjustment is expected to bring relief to consumers who rely on cooking oil for their daily culinary needs.

ALSO READ Peshawar’s Young Doctors Protest Unfair Wages

USC’s decision to lower the prices of these essential kitchen commodities is a welcome move for citizens, particularly those facing financial constraints.

The reduced prices at utility stores will help alleviate the burden of rising food costs and ensure access to affordable and high-quality cooking essentials for households across the country.