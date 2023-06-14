Younis Khan Believes Pakistan Can Easily Reach Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals

Former captain, Younis Khan, believes that Pakistan can reach the semi-final stages in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in India.

In an interview, the legendary batter stated that there are several players in the white-ball squad who have the ability to win matches single-handedly on any given day.

“There is a need to plan strongly for each game. We have good fast bowlers as always and they will be our strength. We need to play as a unit,” Younis Khan added.

Responding to the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India, Younis Khan said that it will be a great encounter in the event, but the national players need to stay calm.

The Mardan-born cricketer suggested to Babar Azam that he should make plans A and B, as the clash between the neighboring countries has always been a high-pressure game.

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the draft schedule for the marquee tournament in India with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the proposed schedule, Pakistan will play its group-stage matches at five different venues during the mega event, with its campaign kicking off on October 6.

The Men in Green will lock horns with their arch-rivals India on October 15 in a highly-anticipated game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.