Huge Quantity of High-Quality Cargo Lands in Gwadar Due to CPEC

After the consistent efforts of the federal government, the results of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC in (CPEC) projects particularly in Gwadar can be seen visibly from 2022 to date 637,124 metric tons of cargo have been landed in Gwadar which high as compared to 2018 -2021 which was only 166,207 metric ton.

This was disclosed by the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal while chairing a meeting to review the progress of projects in Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by officials of all relevant ministries, provincial representatives of Balochistan and the Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) also attended the meeting. Advisor Maritime Affairs, Planning Commission, Jawad Akhtar Khokhar gave a detailed presentation on the projects.

It is noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, the CEPC has been revived which remained neglected by the previous government.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the Distribution of 2000 Boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, the Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line (via Nag-Basima) which connect Markran with National Grid, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

While chairing the meeting, the Minister said that several projects have been completed by the incumbent government in Gwadar particularly projects related to water and electricity which remained neglected by the previous government deliberately.

He said that in the recent budget, the allocation for Balochistan has been doubled which indicated the federal government is committed to uplifting the province which remained neglected in the past.

In the last three months 18 projects have been completed which are related to the education, health, and social sector to facilitate the people of Balochistan, said the Minister, while reiterating that the government will continue its efforts to uplift the province so their disparity can be removed.

Furthermore, he added that the supply of 100 MW of electricity from Iran will improve the lives and business of the people of Gwadar. The Minister also directed KISCO to focus on the recovery of bills along with the electricity supply to the people of Gwadar. Besides, an awareness campaign should be created among the public to pay their electricity bills.