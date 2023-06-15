Pakistani Players Get Lucrative Deals in Lanka Premier League Auction

As many as a total of 10 Pakistani cricketers have successfully secured contracts in the auction for the upcoming third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Colombo Strikers made notable acquisitions by adding Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Nawaz to their roster for $50,000, $40,000, and $30,000, respectively.

Mohammad Hasnain and Asif Ali garnered significant attention, with Hasnain being bought by B-Love Kandy for $34,000 and Asif being acquired at his base price of $30,000.

Meanwhile, Kandy also secured Mohammad Haris and Aamer Jamal for $20,000 and $10,000, respectively. They will join forces with Fakhar Zaman, forming a formidable team.

Shoaib Malik returned to the Jaffna Kings for $50,000, and they also acquired emerging pacer, Zaman Khan for $30,000. Dambulla Aura picked Shahnawaz Dahani for $20,000.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that over 500 players, including 34 from Pakistan, have registered for the auction of the third edition of the LPL.

The much-awaited auction ceremony for the upcoming edition of the franchise cricket took place yesterday, and the event is scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 22.

Last month, it was reported that the Colombo Strikers had signed Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, while the Kandy Falcons had picked Fakhar Zaman before the auction.