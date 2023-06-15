Pioneering the Future of 5G: A Discussion with Rakesh Tamrakar, Leading 5G Standard Expert at vivo

We sat down with Mr. Rakesh Tamrakar, a Leading 5G Standard Expert at vivo Communications Research Institute, to delve into the captivating world of 5G and discover how vivo is shaping the digital landscape through its commitment to innovation and accessibility.

In this insightful interview, Rakesh Tamrakar sheds light on vivo’s recent 5G Talk initiative, shares his vision for the future of connectivity, and explores the key benefits of 5G for developing countries.

What outcome does vivo hope to achieve through the 5G Talk initiative? How do you envision these conversations contributing to the advancement of telecommunication technology and the broader digital landscape?

Through vivo’s 5G Talk initiative, the primary goal is to create a platform for industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions and exchange ideas. By fostering cross-sector dialogues, we aim to achieve several outcomes.

Firstly, we want to enhance awareness and understanding of the current state of telecommunication technology, including topics like 5G, among participants and the broader community. These conversations serve to share knowledge and insights, creating a collaborative environment.

Furthermore, 5G Talk discussions contribute to the advancement of telecommunication technology in multiple ways. They provide a space to address challenges, identify opportunities, and explore potential solutions. By bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds, we encourage the exploration of interdisciplinary approaches and the emergence of innovative ideas.

These conversations can lead to collaborations between different sectors, enabling the development of new technologies and applications that benefit the digital landscape.

What are the key benefits of 5G connectivity for developing countries, and how do 5G technology’s advantages open up new possibilities for industries and everyday life?

5G connectivity offers significant benefits for developing countries. One of the key advantages is the potential to overcome infrastructure challenges. With its higher speeds and greater capacity, 5G can facilitate the deployment of various services, such as remote healthcare and education, IoT applications for agriculture, and disaster recovery systems.

These advancements in connectivity can bridge the digital divide and bring essential services to underserved areas, contributing to improved access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

Moreover, 5G technology’s advantages over previous generations open new possibilities for industries and everyday life. Industries can leverage the ultra-fast speed of 5G to enable new technologies leading to increased productivity, efficiency, and innovation across sectors.

For everyday life, 5G enables seamless connectivity and immersive experiences — transforming the way we communicate, access information, and enjoy entertainment. From smart homes to connected devices, 5G enhances convenience, efficiency, and quality of life.

During the panel discussion, it was highlighted that creating an environment for innovation and entrepreneurship is crucial. In your opinion, what are the key elements required to foster such an environment and promote innovation in the field of 5G technology?

Creating an environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of 5G technology requires key elements that foster growth and advancements. Infrastructure development is essential, including robust network infrastructure and high-speed internet coverage.

Supportive regulatory policies addressing challenges like spectrum affordability and geographical barriers are crucial. Collaboration between the public and private sectors drives innovation, with governments providing incentives and establishing innovation hubs.

Continued investment in research and development accelerates progress, and collaboration between researchers, industry experts, and academia pushes boundaries. Lastly, ensuring accessibility and affordability of 5G technology is vital, with diverse 5G-enabled devices catering to different consumer preferences and budgets.

By focusing on these elements, we can create an environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in 5G. This drives economic growth, enhances connectivity, and unlocks the full potential of 5G for individuals, businesses, and communities. Infrastructure development, supportive regulations, public-private collaboration, research and development, and accessibility collectively contribute to a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation in the field of 5G technology.

Could you elaborate on vivo’s commitment to driving innovation and progress in the field of telecommunication technology? How does vivo’s dedication to making 5G smartphones more accessible and affordable align with its overall vision?

vivo is dedicated to driving innovation and progress in the field of telecommunication technology. Our commitment lies in delivering cutting-edge products and solutions that enhance our customers’ digital experiences worldwide.

We understand the transformative power of 5G and its potential to reshape the way we live, work, and connect with each other. To align with our vision, we prioritize making 5G smartphones more accessible and affordable.

We believe that advanced technologies should be within the reach of everyone, irrespective of their budget or location. By offering a wide range of products, including the X and V series, which provide some of the slimmest 5G phones on the market owing to vivo’s innovative 3D stacking technology. Moreover, affordability is a crucial aspect of our strategy.

We strive to make 5G smartphones accessible to a larger population by ensuring competitive pricing and value for money. We understand that the widespread adoption of 5G technology requires affordable devices that can unlock its full potential.

This approach aligns with our overall vision of empowering communities and individuals to thrive in the new digital landscape, where advanced telecommunication technologies can enhance their lives and experiences.

Looking ahead, how do you envision the future of 5G on a global scale? What role can vivo play in shaping this future and contributing to the advancement of telecommunication technologies?

The future of 5G on a global scale holds tremendous potential for transformative change across industries and societies. As 5G networks continue to expand and mature, we can expect a proliferation of innovative applications and services that will reshape various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and entertainment.

vivo recognizes the significance of this future and is committed to playing an active role in shaping it. We believe that our extensive research and development efforts, coupled with our contributions to 3GPP standards, position us as key contributors to the advancement of telecommunication technologies.

With a team of over one hundred experts dedicated to 5G research, we continue to drive innovation and develop technologies that push the boundaries of what is possible.

Additionally, our collaboration with industry partners, policymakers, and research institutions allows us to participate in shaping global standards and regulations. By advocating for an open and collaborative approach, we can collectively accelerate the adoption and deployment of 5G technology worldwide.

Furthermore, we envision vivo as a catalyst for change by enabling the broader adoption of 5G smartphones. Our commitment to affordability, accessibility, and user-centric design ensures that individuals across different regions and demographics can benefit from the advancements offered by 5G.