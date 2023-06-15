Quetta Gladiators to Sign Deal With Saudi Arabia to Take Cricket to New Heights

The Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, held a meeting with Nadeem Umar to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia.

The discussions between the two officials have been productive, setting the stage for an upcoming agreement between Quetta Gladiators and the Saudi government.

The finalization of this significant agreement is expected to occur tomorrow, marking a groundbreaking advancement in fostering cricket in the Arab country.

One of the key highlights of this partnership will be the establishment of a national cricket team for Saudi Arabia, led by Nadeem Umar and his accomplished team.

It is reported that the former PSL champions, known for their commendable contributions to Pakistani cricket, will expand their expertise beyond national boundaries.

The franchise is set to establish and oversee the domestic cricket system in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Earlier this year, before the PSL, Javed Afridi met with Mishal Al-Saud during his visit to KSA, where both officials discussed the promotion of cricket in the kingdom.

In the same month, former Pakistan cricketer, Wasim Akram, also met Mishal Al-Saud to discuss the framework for introducing a new cricket league in the kingdom.