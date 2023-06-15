Saudi Team Inspects Multan Airport for Enhanced Security Measures

A team of security assistants from the General Aviation Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia recently conducted an evaluation of the terminal building at Multan Airport.

The 8-member team led by inspector Muhammad Al-Ajmi arrived in Lahore on 13 June. The Directorate of Security (Regulatory) and the Lahore Airport Administration warmly welcomed the Saudi delegation.

ALSO READ Lahore Goes After Two Traffic Wardens Who Stole Petrol Worth Millions

During their visit to Multan Airport, the Saudi security assistant team received a comprehensive briefing. They focused on examining the security searches and arrangements carried out by the Airport Security Force (ASF) and the Nji Cargo Company. The team also inspected the security measures implemented by the catering company and the airport’s security perimeter.

Following their visit to Multan, the GACA team proceeded to the second phase of their evaluation in Lahore. They visited Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday to learn about the airport’s operations and security measures.

The team evaluated the effectiveness of security by the ASF, airlines, and ground handling agencies. Additionally, security service providers such as cargo agents and catering were assessed.

Apart from Lahore, the GACA team is scheduled to inspect Sialkot airport as well. In the third phase, they will evaluate security arrangements at Islamabad and Peshawar airports. Last week, the Saudi delegation completed the first phase of their visit, which involved inspecting security arrangements at Karachi Airport, including those by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Gerry’s-dnata ground handlers, and ASF. They returned to Saudi Arabia with suggestions for improving security based on their findings.

ALSO READ Peshawar’s Chief Justice Recommended for Supreme Court

During their previous visits, the security delegation observed various arrangements related to catering and goods security. They also monitored passenger pre-boarding processes, non-passenger screening, and baggage screening. The delegation reviewed the security of the CCTV system and restricted access areas. Following their inspections, the guest inspectors expressed satisfaction with the existing security arrangements.

In addition to their observations, the security delegation provided recommendations for future enhancements to security measures.