Agritech to Resume Urea Production as SNGPL Restores Gas Supplies

Agritech Limited’s urea plant resumed its start-up activity on Friday and will commence its operations accordingly.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that gas supplies to its urea plant, which had been discontinued due to delays in LNG cargoes berthing caused by Cyclone Biparjoy have now been restored by SNGPL with immediate effect.

“The urea plant has now resumed its start-up activity today and will commence its operations accordingly,” the notice said.

In an earlier notice, issued on June 14, the company announced that urea plant operations of the company will stand suspended with effect from June 13 due to suspension of gas supply as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy which has hampered the birthing of RLNG cargoes.