Pakistan’s Rice Exports to Russia Expected to Increase

The Department of Plant Protection (DPP) has succeeded in getting 15 more rice establishments approved for export of rice to Russia, a step that will help the country enhance its rice exports to Russia.

Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has confirmed that 15 more rice mills which were recommended after a technical audit by DPP, can now export rice to Russia.

Russia had put a ban on rice imports from Pakistan a few years back because of pest interception in rice. However, it was lifted in 2021 and only 4 rice mills that complied with their quality standards, were allowed to export rice from Pakistan to Russia.

The Department of Plant Protection with the support of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) took special steps to upgrade 15 more mills as per the guidance document prescribed by the Russian authorities for compliance. Tireless efforts were put in this direction to ensure these establishments were in conformity with the requirements of Russia and make them able to export rice through improvement in quality and quantity of rice.

This agreement opens a gateway to further exports to international markets given the quality standards remain sound.