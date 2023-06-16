Punjab University Issues BA Degree to Nawaz Sharif for Just Rs. 2,990

It has been reported that the University of Punjab has issued a duplicate Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree to Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister (PM) and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

This news comes as the PML-N prepares for its intra-party elections.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly obtained the duplicate degree by paying a fee of Rs. 2,990 to the Punjab University. The application was submitted on 7 June at his request.

Records show that Sharif completed his BA degree in 1968 with a score of 340. This news comes just before the PML-N’s intra-party elections, where Sharif is expected to remain as the party’s lifetime leader.

There are rumors that he may consider returning to Pakistan after the elections.

In addition, there may be a petition filed to challenge Sharif’s lifetime disqualification. In 2017, he was disqualified as PM by the Supreme Court in a case related to the ‘Panama Leaks.’

