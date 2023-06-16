Punjab University Issues BA Degree to Nawaz Sharif for Just Rs. 2,990

By Asma Sajid | Published Jun 16, 2023 | 11:03 am

It has been reported that the University of Punjab has issued a duplicate Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree to Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister (PM) and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

This news comes as the PML-N prepares for its intra-party elections.

ALSO READ

Nawaz Sharif reportedly obtained the duplicate degree by paying a fee of Rs. 2,990 to the Punjab University. The application was submitted on 7 June at his request.

Records show that Sharif completed his BA degree in 1968 with a score of 340. This news comes just before the PML-N’s intra-party elections, where Sharif is expected to remain as the party’s lifetime leader.

ALSO READ

There are rumors that he may consider returning to Pakistan after the elections.

In addition, there may be a petition filed to challenge Sharif’s lifetime disqualification. In 2017, he was disqualified as PM by the Supreme Court in a case related to the ‘Panama Leaks.’

Via: ARY

lens

Hania Aamir’s Turkish Doppelgänger Breaks the Internet
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDWP Gives Green Light to 25 Projects Worth Billions
Read more in proproperty
close
>