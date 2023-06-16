You Can Now Get a Free Business License and Visa After Buying Property in Dubai

A leading property developer in Dubai has announced a special offer for investors, giving them a free Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) business license and a residence visa after they purchase an apartment in a luxury skyscraper.

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International has unveiled the luxury “So/ Uptown Tower Dubai,” which offers a chance to investors and business owners to get a complimentary DMCC business license.

The DMCC license, which costs AED 60,000 ($16,300), allows investors to access DMCC’s infrastructure and a huge range of services offered by UAE’s biggest free zone.

The license is valid for one year and allows the individual to use one coworking unit at the Uptown Business Centre. This center is known for its excellent facilities. The license includes a two-year residence visa, an Emirates ID, and a medical fitness test.

Seran Gheorghe, the Managing Director of Public Developments at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International, stated that So/ Uptown Tower has everything needed to be a highly desirable location for both work and leisure.

The tower offers three important things in one place, which includes modern office space, a five-star hotel, and branded residences on upper floors with panoramic views from a 340 meters height, he added.

The tower is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, known for designing global landmarks, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Central Park Tower in New York.

So/ Uptown Dubai is the first project under the SO/ brand to be opened in the Middle East. So/ is a brand of luxury hotels and resorts under the AccorHotels group. Each So/ property is unique and designed to offer a sophisticated and avant-garde experience to its guests.

The 81-story tower will have branded 227 apartments with a starting price of AED 1.7 million ($462,000). It will have a 188 key five-star hotel, along with 46,000 square meters of Grade A offices. Aside from these, there will also be restaurants, shops, leisure outlets, and much more.