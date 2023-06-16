Everything You Need to Know About Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Ten teams will battle it out in the Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers as they fight for the coveted two spots to qualify for the mega-event, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The qualifiers, which are set to take place in Zimbabwe, will feature former champions, Sri Lanka, and two-time World Cup winners, West Indies, along with eight other nations.

Eight top sides including Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and host nation, India have already secured their place in the mega-event.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the teams look to book their ticket to the Cricket World Cup 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifiers.

Format

The bottom five teams from the World Cup Super League 2020–23, the top three teams from the World Cup League 2 2019–23, and the top two teams from the World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 will take part in the first round of the tournament.

In the first round, these 10 teams will be divided into 2 groups of five teams each. The top three teams in each group will qualify for the next round, Super Sixes.

In the Super Sixes, each team will play against each other once and the top two teams at the end of the round will qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023. The top two teams will also play the final to determine the winner of the World Cup Qualifier tournament.

Venue

The tournament, which commences on 18 June, will take place in Zimbabwe. The matches will take place at four venues in two cities, Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, Bulawayo Athletic Club and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

19 fixtures will be played at Harare Sports Club, including the final, while 15 matches will take place in Bulawayo.

Both venues were also used in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018 which was won by Afghanistan as they defeated West Indies in the final of the tournament. Both teams ensured their qualification in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Groups

Ten teams taking part in the competition have been divided into two groups of five teams each, Group A and Group B.

The host nation, Zimbabwe, along with West Indies, Nepal, Netherlands, and the United States of America have been drawn together in Group A. Sri Lanka alongside Ireland, Oman, United Arab Emirates, and Scotland are in Group B.

The Group A fixtures will be played in Harare, while Group B matches will be played in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Netherlands qualified for the tournament after finishing in the bottom five of the World Cup Super League 2020–23. Nepal, Oman, and Scotland finished in the top three of the World Cup League 2 2019–23, while USA and UAE finished as the top two in the World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Group A Group B Zimbabwe Sri Lanka West Indies Ireland Nepal Oman Netherlands Scotland USA UAE

Squads

Here are the complete squads of all participating teams:

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine (c) Ryan Burl Tendai Chatara Bradley Evans Joylord Gumbie Luke Jongwe Innocent Kaia Clive Madande Wessly Madhevere Tadiwanashe Marumani Wellington Masakadza Blessing Muzarabani Richard Ngarava Sikandar Raza Sean Williams

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c) Kusal Mendis Dimuth Karunaratne Pathum Nissanka Charith Asalanka Dhananjaya de Silva Sadeera Samarawickarama Wanindu Hasaranga Chamika Karunaratne Dushmantha Chameera Kasun Rajitha Lahiru Kumara Maheesh Theekshana Matheesha Pathirana Dushan Hemantha

West Indies

Shai Hope (c) Rovman Powell Shamarh Brooks Yannic Cariah Kecy Carty Johnson Charles Roston Chase Jason Holder Akeal Hosein Alzarri Joseph Brandon King Kyle Mayers Keemo Paul Nicholas Pooran Romario Shepherd

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c) Mark Adair Curtis Campher Gareth Delany George Dockrell Graham Hume Josh Little Andy McBrine Bary McCarthy PJ Moor Paul Stirling Harry Tector Lorcan Tucker Ben White Craig Young

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c) Max O’Dowd Logan van Beek Vikram Singh Aryan Dutt Viv Kingma Bas de Leede Noah Croes Ryan Klein Teja Nidamanuru Wesley Barresi Shariz Ahmad Clayton Floyd Michael Levitt Saqib Zulfiqar

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c) Kushal Bhurtel Aasif Sheikh Gyanendra Malla Aarif Sheikh Dipendra Singh Airee Gulsan Jha Sompal Kami Sandeep Lamichhane Bhim Sharki Lalit Rajbanshi Pratish JC Kushal Malla Karan KC Arjun Saud Kishor Mahato

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c) Aqib Ilyas Jatinder Singh Kashyap Prajapati Shoaib Khan Mohammad Nadeem Sandeep Goud Ayaan Khan Suraj Kumar Adeel Shafique Naseem Khushi Bilal Khan Kaleemullah Fayyaz Butt Jay Odedra Samay Shrivastav Rafiullah

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c) Matthew Cross Alasdair Evans Chris Greaves Jack Jarvis Michael Leask Tom Mackintosh Chris McBride Brandon McMullen George Munsey Adrian Neill Safyaan Sharif Chris Sole Hamza Tahir Mark Watt

UAE

Mohammad Waseem (c) Ethan D’Souza Ali Naseer Vriitya Aravind Rameez Shahzad Jawadullah Asif Khan Rohan Mustafa Aayan Khan Junaid Siddique Zahoor Khan Sanchit Sharma Aryansh Sharma Karthik Meiyappan Basil Hameed

USA

Monank Patel (c) Aaron Jones Abhishek Paradkar Ali Khan Gajanand Singh Jasdeep Singh Kyle Philip Nisarg Patel Nostush Kenjige Saiteja Mukkamalla Saurabh Netravalkar Shayan Jahangir Steven Taylor Sushant Modani Usman Rafiq

Schedule

Here’s the complete schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers:

Date Match Venue 18 June Zimbabwe vs Nepal Harare (HSC) West Indies vs USA Harare (TAK) 19 June Sri Lanka vs UAE Bulawayo (QSC) Ireland vs Oman Bulawayo (BAC) 20 June Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Harare (HSC) Nepal vs USA Harare (TAK) 21 June Ireland vs Scotland Bulawayo (QSC) Oman vs UAE Bulawayo (BAC) 22 June West Indies vs Nepal Harare (HSC) Netherlands vs USA Harare (TAK) 23 June Sri Lanka vs Oman Bulawayo (QSC) Scotland vs UAE Bulawayo (BAC) 24 June Zimbabwe vs West Indies Harare (HSC) Netherlands vs Nepal Harare (TAK) 25 June Sri Lanka vs Ireland Bulawayo (QSC) Scotland vs Oman Bulawayo (BAC) 26 June Zimbabwe vs USA Harare (HSC) West Indies vs Netherlands Harare (TAK) 27 June Sri Lanka vs Scotland Bulawayo (QSC) Ireland vs UAE Bulawayo (BAC) SUPER SIX, PLAY-OFF & FINAL 29 June A2 vs B2 Bulawayo (QSC) 30 June



A3 vs B1 Bulawayo (QSC) A5 vs B4 (Playoff) Harare (TAK) 01 July A1 vs B3 Harare (HSC) 02 July



A2 vs B1 Bulawayo (QSC) A4 vs B5 (Playoff) Harare (TAK) 03 July A3 vs B2 Harare (HSC) 04 July



A2 vs B3 Bulawayo (QSC) 7th vs 8th (Playoff) Harare (TAK) 05 July A1 vs B2 Harare (HSC) 06 July



A3 vs B3 Bulawayo (QSC) 9th vs 10th (Playoff) Harare (TAK) 07 July A1 vs B1 Harare (HSC) 09 July FINAL Harare (HSC)

*Play-offs to determine the positions in the tournament