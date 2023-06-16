Usama Mir Returns to Worcestershire for the Remainder of Vitality Blast

Worcestershire have re-signed Pakistan leg spinner Usama Mir for the remainder of the 2023 Vitality Blast.

Usama impressed with bat and ball during the opening three matches of the Blast as a replacement for New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner who was on IPL duty.

He will now take over the Rapids’ other overseas player slot from Michael Bracewell, who has been ruled out for six to eight months with an achilles injury.

ALSO READ South Africa Women All Set to Tour Pakistan for First Time

Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chairman, Paul Pridgeon, said, “Usama has signed for the remainder of the Blast and is available for the last seven (group) games”.

He really impressed during those first three games, and we are confident Usama will do a good job. It goes without saying that we are disappointed for Michael and hope he is back on the cricket field sooner rather than later.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Update on Shaheen Afridi’s Selection for Sri Lanka Test Series

Usama said “It was my dream to play county cricket, I realized that earlier in the competition, and I am delighted to be available for the remainder of the tournament”.

The boys have played some good cricket, and I’m looking forward to helping them win some more games and keep challenging near the top of the table.

Usama also made his County Championship debut for Worcestershire during the game with Sussex at the 1st Central County Ground.