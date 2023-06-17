Pakistan Baseball’s Participation in Asian Games in Doubt Due to Sports Board’s Financial Situation

The participation of the Pakistan baseball team in the upcoming Asian Games hangs in the balance as concerns mount over the side’s ability to cover the hefty expenses.

According to media reports, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) recently announced that it will only bear the costs of three games, hockey, volleyball, and kabaddi.

It has been reported that the sports board has left the federation of other team games, including baseball, responsible for their own financial arrangements.

The Pakistan Baseball Federation is facing a challenging predicament due to the high expenses, which makes it difficult for the team to establish its international presence.

After securing the fifth position and advancing to the second round of the Asian Games, the baseball team now faces uncertain participation due to this unfortunate turn of events.

Sources close to the matter have revealed that the Baseball Federation has been tasked with managing the arduous process of procuring tickets for the 30-member squad.

The federation is expected to shoulder the burden of providing a daily allowance of $50 per player, further exacerbating the financial strain on the already beleaguered team.

In an attempt to prioritize medal prospects, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to sponsor the teams that have higher chances of bringing home glory.