Punjab Bans Non-Registered NGOs From Collecting Animal Skins

The Punjab government has banned non-registered non-government organizations (NGOs) from collecting animal hides during Eid-ul-Adha. The provincial home department has instructed all deputy commissioners (DCs) and police to only allow registered NGOs to collect them.

City administrations have been directed by the Punjab government to prevent unauthorized individuals from collecting hides without permission and a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the relevant authorities.

To ensure compliance, charity organizations wishing to collect sacrificial animal hides have been instructed to submit their applications to DC Rawalpindi in order to obtain a permission letter. It is important to note that the deadline for submitting these applications is 20 June.

In related news, the prices of sacrificial animals have witnessed a significant increase as Eid draws near. This surge in cost will undoubtedly place an additional burden on those who wish to participate in collective Qurbani.

Traders have been apprehensive, cautiously awaiting the turnout of buyers. However, many observers remain optimistic that a large number of buyers will flock to the city markets, preventing prices from plummeting despite the occurrence of rain towards the end.

With hyperinflation eroding the purchasing power in Pakistan, it is expected that the market has shrunk to some extent. This has led to a change in the composition of the market, with more individuals opting for collective Qurbani options provided by a growing number of religious, civil, and philanthropic organizations.