Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets Improved Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and More

Samsung has initiated the rollout of the S91xBXXU2AWF1 update for its Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The changelog indicates that the update has a file size of 2.2GB and introduces the June security patch with notable camera upgrades.

Currently, the update is available in South East Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. It is anticipated to expand to more regions in the coming days.

With the new firmware, users can enjoy a 2x portrait mode option within the Samsung camera app. Furthermore, the update addresses autofocus and HDR performance issues and enhances the Night mode processing with significant improvements.

Additionally, the update brings enhancements to haptics, UI animations, and system stability, ensuring an improved user experience overall. The update should roll out to some older and more affordable devices too. We may at least get the performance updates even if not the camera upgrades.

Speaking of which, the Samsung Galaxy S23 family of phones is also set to get the One UI 6 beta next month, just ahead of its next Galaxy Unpacked event that should unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S23 FE is also supposed to launch around the same time, but there is no confirmation on that just yet.

It is unclear what the One UI 6 update will bring, but we can expect to see the usual performance and security improvements as well as some UI changes.