Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Launch Sooner than Expected

A few months ago, SamMobile reported that the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was slated for a Q4 2023 release.

However, according to the latest update from the publication, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now expected to launch in Q3 2023, specifically between July and September. Initially, it will be available in select markets, with a wider release planned for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

Furthermore, SamMobile reiterates that the Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with the Exynos 2200 SoC, paired with AMD’s Xclipse 920 GPU. Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE, which featured either a Snapdragon or Exynos chip depending on the market, the Galaxy S23 FE will exclusively be powered by the Exynos 2200 across all regions.

Speculations surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE suggest that it may feature a 50MP primary camera, a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and options for either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, as well as 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

As of now, Samsung has not officially commented on the existence of the Galaxy S23 FE. However, there have been rumors circulating that this smartphone could be unveiled prior to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latter devices have already been confirmed to debut in the final week of July during an event in Seoul, South Korea.

Notably, the battery of the Galaxy S23 FE has recently received certification. With the latest report indicating a potential launch in select markets during Q3 2023, it is possible that Samsung may introduce the Galaxy S23 FE as early as next month.