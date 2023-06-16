Power Meets Performance in a Budget-Friendly Package – Redmi 12C

Xiaomi today announced the Redmi 12C, the latest all-around entry-level smartphone, which is equipped with versatile features and aims to provide an excellent experience at a massively affordable price.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Redmi 12C allows for up to 6+5GB of extended RAM and 1TB of storage extension for smoother day-to-day operations, quicker app starts, and more storage for your content.

The device has a large 5,000 mAh battery and enough power to last through the day. Equipped with an advanced and responsive fingerprint sensor, the Redmi 12C further allows users to unlock the phone, open an app, or authenticate a mobile payment just by placing their finger directly on display.

With its large 6.71″ HD+ display and a sleek 20.6:9 aspect ratio, the Redmi 12C brings a better and more immersive experience when reading, watching videos, and gaming.

Moreover, the reading mode helps relieve eye strain that may come with extended screen time. This bigger and better display is packed into a stylish and recognisable design, along with a flat edge and a unibody curved back, which improve overall aesthetics and grip feel. The Redmi 12C comes in four colours: graphic grey, ocean blue, mint green, and lavender purple.

On the camera front, the Redmi 12C can capture vivid moments with greater details in everyday scenes with its 50 MP main camera. With the help of powerful HDR and Night Mode, the Redmi 12C can take clearer city nightscape pictures with greater details, even in challenging situations.

Market Availability

The Redmi 12C is now available at Mi Store, Corecart, and Daraz. pk.

It comes in 2 variants:

4GB+64GB: Rs. 30999

4GB+128GB: Rs. 33999

Device Specifications