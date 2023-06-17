Shahid Afridi Tells Pakistan Not to Fear Playing in Ahmedabad

Shahid Afridi has suggested Pakistan not to fear playing in Ahmedabad due to the emotional Indian crowd as the pitch will not be biased.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has lent his voice to the concerns surrounding the venue of the Pakistan-India match in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Afridi, known for his fearless approach to the game, has urged the Pakistani team to shed their apprehensions and concentrate on securing a comprehensive victory in Ahmedabad.

In his recent interview, Afridi expressed his belief that the pitch at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium would not be a technical disadvantage for Pakistan. He emphasized that the team should not fear the passionate Indian crowd and instead go out, play confidently, and demonstrate their skills in front of the packed stadium.

“Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?” Afridi questioned.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Cricket Board initially expressed reservations about having matches scheduled in Ahmedabad, except for knock-out games. However, after deliberations and negotiations, Gujarat state, including Ahmedabad, has been finalized as the venue for the Pakistan-India clash.