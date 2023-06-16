Is It Finally Time to Reignite Historic Pakistan-India Rivarly in Test Cricket?

In the cricketing world, few rivalries can match the intensity and passion on display when Pakistan and India come face to face on the field, regardless of the format.

The anticipation, emotions, and historical context surrounding these clashes make them a spectacle like no other, which explains the hype witnessed in recent games.

However, amid the political tensions that have plagued the India-Pakistan cricketing relationship, the traditional format of the game, Test cricket, has taken a backseat.

It has been a long wait since the two teams last clashed in a Test in 2008. Now, more than ever, it is imperative to reignite this historic rivalry for the betterment of the sport.

The absence of a Test series between arch rivals for over a decade is a disheartening reality, and recent history has shown the overwhelming desire of cricket fans for these games. Let’s have a look at the numbers:

Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Pakistan 59 12 9 39 India 9 12

As the sport of cricket continues to gain immense popularity, bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has become crucial for the revival of the longest format of the game.

Now is the time to set aside differences and focus on the larger picture, which entails reviving Test cricket and rekindling the sporting spirit between the arch-rival.

Red-ball cricket has witnessed a decline in popularity in recent years, particularly in the subcontinent countries, primarily due to a lower number of matches being played.

The emergence of T20 cricket has captivated the masses, resulting in a shift in the cricketing landscape and fans now show a preference for T20 cricket over Test matches.

India Pakistan Sri Lanka Bangladesh Afghanistan Matches in the last 5 years 49 36 41 32 6

Reintroducing the India-Pakistan Test series provides an opportunity to reinvigorate red-ball cricket and reignite the interest of cricket fans, particularly in Asian countries.

The magnitude of this rivalry will redirect the attention of fans towards the longest format, allowing Test cricket to regain its rightful place at the forefront of cricketing discussions.

Beyond the game of cricket itself, the resumption of red-ball cricket between India and Pakistan has the potential to mend current strained bilateral cricketing relations.

Cricket has often served as a bridge between the two neighboring countries, fostering dialogue, understanding, and camaraderie among players and fans alike in the fast.

Team Home Series Won Away Series Won Pakistan 7 5 India 7 2

The importance of the Pakistan-India Test series lies, perhaps, in the hearts of millions of cricket fans in both India and Pakistan

The fervor and passion with which supporters cheer for their teams is unparalleled, as witnessed during the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The emotional rollercoaster that accompanies each contest captivates not only cricket lovers but also casual viewers, who are swept up in the excitement of this encounter.

The resumption of this bilateral cricket between the sub-continent countries will bring joy to cricket fans and remind them of the legacy of this historic rivalry.