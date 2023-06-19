Shaun Tait Hails Naseem Shah as the Perfect Package

Former Australian pacer, Shaun Tait, has showered praise on Naseem Shah, considering him to be one of the best young fast bowlers he has ever seen.

Tait, who served as the fast-bowling coach for Pakistan, worked closely with the 20-year-old prodigy, providing him with an up-close look at his talents and potential.

ALSO READ Mohammad Haris Wants to Follow Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist

Expressing his admiration for the Dir-born cricketer, Shaun Tait labeled him a fantastic player at a young age with immense promise, talent, and skill with the ball.

“As far as his ability, intelligence, drive, and competitiveness go, he is almost the perfect package. No one is perfect, but he is close,” said Shaun Tait.

Shaun Tait added that Naseem has the ability to swing the ball both ways and even execute reverse swing with the old ball, which is a remarkable achievement at such a young age.

ALSO READ Javed Miandad Suggests PCB Not to Play World Cup in India

“I thought Naseem was fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. In my opinion, he is nearly the best fast bowler I have ever seen at his age,” added Shaun Tait.

It is important to mention that Naseem is regarded as an integral part of the national bowling unit and has displayed phenomenal cricket during the recent white-ball season.

The 20-year-old has played 15 Tests, eight ODIs, and 19 T20Is, taking 42, 23, and 15 wickets respectively, with an impressive average and an improved economy rate.