Mohammad Haris Wants to Follow Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Haris, has expressed his desire to excel in all three formats of the game, drawing inspiration from the likes of Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist.

The right-handed batter, who has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and nine T20Is so far, emphasized the significance of patience and the need to improve his ground shots.

Recognizing the importance of expanding his skillset and intention beyond boundary-hitting, Haris revealed his focus on incorporating singles and doubles into his repertoire.

“While I can hit fours and sixes, I also need to add singles and doubles to my game. I am actively working on improving my ground shots,” shared Mohammad Haris.

Haris acknowledged the fierce competition for the wicket-keeper position within the Pakistan team and commended Mohammad Rizwan, the current first-choice wicket-keeper.

Expressing his ambition to contribute primarily as a batter, the Peshawar-born cricketer, expressed his determination to enhance his fielding skills.

The 22-year-old batter also expressed gratitude towards Mohammad Rizwan for the opportunities provided during their time playing together for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team.

Answering a question regarding national fast bowlers, Haris said that the team possesses a quality bowling department that has played a vital role in recent victories.