Suzuki Shuts Down Bike and Car Production Again

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced another round of non-production days (NPDs) due to ongoing operational issues.

In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company cited a lack of inventory as the cause for the shutdown of its car and bike assembly plant from June 22 to July 8, 2023.

Suzuki, which is Pakistan’s largest carmaker by production and sales volume, has sustained heavy blows lately due to poor sales, price hikes, tax rate hikes, and import restrictions, the bane of all auto-industry.

Last week, due to a lack of inventory, the company suspended motorcycle assembly for 5 days — from June 12 to June 16.

Earlier this month, Suzuki sent a letter directly to the interim Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif bringing the abysmal situation of the car industry to his attention.

