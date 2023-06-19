MG is Offering Delivery of Newly Booked HS Before Eid

Ongoing import restrictions and dollar rate volatility continue to pound the auto industry of Pakistan. Under these conditions, it is implausible that the industry will experience any positive developments.

However, MG has provided SUV purchasers with a special offer. The company is offering delivery for the newly booked HS before Eid-ul-Azha, which is just twelve days away.

ALSO READ Tourists Flock to Picturesque Hill Stations for Summer Holidays

Prior to this announcement, the company posted several ads about priority deliveries for HS customers to generate public interest and increase SUV sales.

Despite the fact that the SUV’s exact delivery date is presently unknown, the offer is likely available for a limited time and stock.

Details

MG HS, being a compact crossover SUV, competes with Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and Proton X70.

It has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 168 horsepower and 250 Newton meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels only via a six-speed automatic transmission.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Get its First Car Rental and Freight Services App

While the SUV has several modern features, it also commands a high price of Rs. 8,699,000. Concurrently, it bears mentioning that MG is also cheaper than its competitors, which makes it a strong value.