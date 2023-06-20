Faysal Bank Qurbani Booking Through its WhatsApp Banking

In line with its corporate values of innovation, Faysal Bank is the first bank in Pakistan to successfully introduce Qurbani booking through its WhatsApp banking channel. This novel initiative enables the bank’s local and international customers to conveniently perform their Qurbani obligations through a few simple steps from anywhere and at any time.

Faysal Bank has partnered with some leading charity organizations allowing customers the flexibility to choose the organization of their choice through whom they can book their Eid-ul-Adha Qurbani obligation.

Faysal Bank’s digital banking has been focusing on enhancing their customer’s banking experience by leveraging on new technologies and the introduction of Qurbani services via Faysal Islami WhatsApp Banking is just one more step in that direction.