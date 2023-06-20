KP Announces Increase in Salaries and Pensions

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has made a notable move by announcing substantial increases in salaries and pensions for serving and retired government employees.

Himayat Ullah Khan, the Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister of KP on Finance, revealed the new measures during a press briefing held earlier today.

According to Khan, government employees in grades 1 to 16 will get a remarkable 35% rise in their salaries, while those in grades 17 to 22 will see a substantial 30% increase. Pensioners are not left behind, as they will receive a significant 17.5% boost in their pensions.

Furthermore, the caretaker government has also declared a 50% increase in travel allowance for all government employees, aimed at alleviating the financial burden associated with official travel.

In terms of development initiatives, Khan announced an allocation of Rs. 112 billion for the provincial development budget. This funding will contribute to the implementation of crucial projects and programs across the province.

Significantly, the caretaker government’s approach to overcoming financial challenges deserves attention. Khan emphasized that despite facing numerous hurdles, the government has made a conscious decision to abstain from taking loans to address these challenges.