Punjab Police Arrests Main Culprit Behind Greece Boat Tragedy

Punjab Police has apprehended the main suspect involved in the tragic incident of a boat capsizing off the Greek coast. Families of the victims are seeking justice as authorities take action.

According to Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, Usman Anwar, the “prime suspect in the Greek shipwreck and human smuggling” has been arrested in an operation conducted in Vehari. The arrest followed a 24-hour operation by the Vehari police.

Punjab Police is fully cooperating with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in order to apprehend more suspects and conduct thorough investigations.

To ensure accountability and bring the human traffickers to justice, the FIA has established teams in major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

During a meeting chaired by the Director General (DG) FIA, officials were directed to expedite the investigations against the human traffickers involved in the Greece shipwreck.

It was reported that three inquiries and six First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against over 20 human traffickers. Additionally, five human smugglers have been arrested in Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Lahore.