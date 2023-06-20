5 Ways to Protect Yourself During the Ongoing Heat Wave

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of an intense heatwave across the country this week. The day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 20 to 24 June.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04-06°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and 02-04°C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab, and parts of Balochistan.

As temperatures soar during the ongoing heatwave, it is crucial to take necessary precautions to safeguard your health and well-being.

Here are five essential ways to protect yourself from the scorching heat:

Stay Hydrated:

One of the most important measures to combat excessive heat is to stay adequately hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel particularly thirsty. Opt for cool beverages such as fruit juices or electrolyte-rich sports drinks to replenish the body’s fluids and prevent dehydration.

Avoid Going Outdoors Unnecessarily:

When the heat wave is at its peak, it is advisable to limit your time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest hours of the day. If possible, schedule outdoor activities during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are comparatively lower. Stay in air-conditioned or well-ventilated spaces as much as possible to avoid unnecessary exposure to extreme heat.

Use Hats, Caps, and Umbrellas While Going Outdoors:

When venturing outside, protect yourself from direct sunlight by wearing wide-brimmed hats or caps that shield your face, neck, and ears from sunrays. Additionally, carrying an umbrella can provide an extra layer of shade and help reduce the risk of sunburn or heatstroke.

Wear Light-Colored Clothes:

Opt for loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in light colors. Light-colored fabrics reflect sunlight and heat, keeping you cooler than dark-colored attire, which absorbs heat. Choose breathable materials such as cotton or linen that allow air circulation and aid in sweat evaporation, providing relief from the sweltering heat.

Keep Windows Shut During Daytime:

To maintain a cooler indoor environment, it is advisable to keep windows and curtains shut during the daytime when the sun’s intensity is at its peak. This prevents hot air from entering your living spaces and helps retain a more comfortable temperature indoors. Consider using fans or air conditioners to circulate cool air and create a pleasant atmosphere.

By following these five key measures, you can better protect yourself during the ongoing heat wave and minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses. Prioritizing your health and well-being during extreme weather conditions is essential, so stay informed and take proactive steps to stay safe and cool.