Ahsan Ramzan Brings Home First-Ever Asian U21 Snooker Title

Ahsan Ramzan has carved his name in the history books as the first-ever Pakistani to secure the coveted Asian U21 Snooker Championship title. The thrilling final saw Ramzan outshine his opponent, Milad Pourali Darehchi of Iran, with an impressive 5-2 triumph on Wednesday.

Ramzan’s remarkable journey in the world of snooker has been nothing short of extraordinary. At the tender age of 16, he etched his mark by becoming the youngest player ever to clinch the prestigious IBSF World Snooker Championship. Now, with his groundbreaking victory in the Asian U21 tournament, Ramzan further solidifies his position as a rising star, ushering in a new era for Pakistani snooker on the global stage.