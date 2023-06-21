How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India SAFF Championship: Live Stream and Timings

Pakistan national football team has finally arrived in India ahead of their opening encounter of the highly-anticipated SAFF Championship 2023. Pakistan team, who has faced several setbacks on their way to the country, is set to play their first match of the campaign against their arch-rivals tonight in Bengaluru.

The Men in Green have traveled directly from Mauritius, where they participated in the 4-Nation African tournament. While Pakistan lost all 3 matches in the competition, the experience they gained will prove to be crucial in the upcoming SAFF Championship.

ALSO READ Everything You Need to Know About SAFF Championship 2023

The Shaheens will have a full-strength squad at their disposal with the likes of Easah Suliman, Otis Khan, Abdullah Iqbal, Hassan Bashir, and the rest players determined to take Pakistan to new heights in international football.

Pakistan Expected Line-up

Yousuf Butt (GK) Umar Hayat (RWB) Mamoon Khan (CB) Easah Suliman (CB) M.Sufyan (CB) Mohammad Sufyan (LWB) Rahis Nabi (CM) Ali Uzair (CM) Harun Hamid (RW) Otis Khan (LW) Hassan Bashir (St)

Match Timings

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will go head to head at the Sree Kantareeva Stadium in Bengaluru in the second match of the tournament. The match will commence at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

ALSO READ PFF Officially Requests SAFF to Reschedule High-Octane Pakistan India Clash

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. India 21 June 2023 7:00 PM Sree Kantareeva Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs India live streaming will be available for the Pakistani fans on multiple platforms. While the broadcasting rights for the tournament are with the host nation, India, the matches of SAFF Championship will be broadcasted in various countries, including Pakistan.

Here is the live stream link for Pakistan Vs India:

Kantipur TV Youtube LINK

*Further links will be updated closer to the match