Everything You Need to Know About SAFF Championship 2023

By Saad Nasir | Published Jun 20, 2023 | 9:41 pm

South Asian Football Federation Championship is a biennial football tournament that brings together teams from South Asia. Since its inception in 1993, this prestigious competition has become a vibrant platform for showcasing the talent, determination, and passion of teams from the region.

The 2023 SAFF Championship is set to kick off on 21 June with Nepal taking on new entrants Kuwait in the opening match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India. The tournament will feature six regular members of SAFF, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan, and two additional teams, Kuwait and Lebanon.

The most highly-anticipated match of the tournament between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will take place on the opening night at the same venue. The Men in Green will play their first match against India since 2018. The final of the tournament will be played on 4 July in Bengaluru.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the eight teams look to be crowned the champions of South Asia. Here is everything you need to know about the SAFF Championship 2023:

Format

Eight teams in the tournament have been divided into two groups, consisting of four teams each. The teams will play against each of their group opponents once and the top two teams from each group at the end of the round will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

In the semi-finals, the top team in Group A will face the second-placed team in Group B while the second-placed team in Group A will face the top team in Group B. The winners of both semi-finals will face off in the final of the tournament.

Here is how the teams will be ranked in the group stages:

1 Points obtained in matches played directly against each other by the tied teams.
2 The difference between the number of goals scored and conceded in matches played directly against each other by the tied teams.
3 The total number of goals scored in matches played directly against each other by the tied teams.
4 The difference between the total number of goals scored and conceded in all matches of the group stage.
5 The total number of goals scored in all matches of the group stage.
6 If only two teams are tied and they played against each other in the last round of the group stage, a penalty shoot-out will determine the winner.
7 Disciplinary points awarded based on the number of yellow and red cards received (1 point for a yellow card, 3 points for a red card resulting from two yellow cards, 3 points for a direct red card, and 4 points for a yellow card followed by a direct red card).
8 A random drawing of lots to determine the winner if all other tiebreaker criteria are still unable to determine a clear winner.

Groups

Both groups contain four teams. Pakistan, India, Kuwait, and Nepal have been drawn in Group A while Bangladesh, Lebanon, Maldives, and Bhutan are drawn together in Group B.

Group A Group B
Pakistan Bangladesh
India Bhutan
Kuwait Lebanon
Nepal Maldives

Squads

Pakistan

Yousuf Butt Saqib Hanif Salman-ul-Haq Easah Suliman
Abdullah Iqbal Abdullah Shah Mamoon Moosa Khan Haseeb Khan
Sardar Wali Mohammad Sufyan Umar Hayar Ali Khan Niazi
Ali Uzair Rahis Nabi Harun Hamid Alamgir Ghazi
Hassan Bashir Otis Khan Shayek Dost Muhammad Waleed
Mohammad Adnan Yaqoob Abdul Arshad Muhammad Waheed

India

Gurpreet Singh Amrinder Singh Phurba Lachenpa Tempa Subhasish Bose
Pritam Kotal Sandesh Jhingan Anwar Ali Akash Mishra
Mehtab Singh Rahul Bheke Liston Colaco Ashique Kuruniyan
Suresh Singh Wangjam Rohit Kumar Udanta Singh Anirudh Thapa
Naorem Mahesh Singh Nikhil Poojary Jeakson Singh Sahal Abdul Samad
Lalengmawia Ralte Lallianzuala Chhangte Rowlin Borges Nandha Kumar
Sunil Chhetri Rahim Ali Ishan Pandita

Kuwait

Sulaiman Abdulghafoor Bader Al-Saanoun Fahad Al-Hajeri Khaled Ebrahim Abdullah Al-Buloushi Hamad Al-Qallaf
Ali Abdel Al-Rasoul Mahdi Dashti Sultan Al-Enezi Hamad Al-Harbi Redha Hani Fawaz Ayedh
Ahmad Al-Dhefiri Abdullah Ghanim Faisal Zayed Mubarak Al-Fnaini Bader Tareq Ali Ahmed Zanki
Eid Al-Rasheedi Ali Khalaf Shabaib Al-Khaldi Salman Al-Awadhi

Nepal

Kiran Chemjong Deep Karki Bishal Shrestha Nishan Khadka
Simanta Thapa Bimal Pandey Ananta Tamang Devendra Tamang
Sanish Shrestha Awas Lamichhane Mani Lama Laken Limbu
Pujan Uparkoti Arik Bista Rohit Chand Nabin Lama
Dipak Raj Singh Thakuri Ayush Ghalan Manish Dangi Anjan Bista
Bimal Magar Nawayung Shrestha Aashish Chaudhary

Bangladesh

Anisur Rahman Zico Sahidul Alam Mitul Marma Topu Barman
Mehedi Hassan Isa Faysal Alomgir Molla Tariq Kazi
Rahmat Mia Bishwanath Ghosh Jamal Bhuyan Mohammad Ridoy
Sohel Rana Md Sohel Rana Shekh Morsalin Mojibur Rahman Jony
Robiul Hasan Rakib Hossain M Foysal Ahmed Fahim Mohammad Ibrahim
Md Rafiqul Islam Aminur Sajib Sumon Reza

Bhutan

Gyeltshen Zangpo Tshering Dendup Tobgay Chimi Tshewang
Tenzin Norbu Tenzin Dorji Nima Tshering Phuntsho Jigme
Dawa Tshering Jr Karma Sonam Dorji Lobzang Chogyal
Karma Shedrup Tshering Tshelthrim Namgyel Tandin Dorji Kinga Wangchuk
Phub Thinley Sherub Dorji Tsenda Dorji Santa Kumar
Chencho Gyeltshen Nima Wangdi Yeshi Dorji

Lebanon

Mehdi Khalil Ali Al-Sabaa Antoine Al-Douaihy Maxime Aoun
Felix Michel Mohammad Al-Hayek Abdul Razzak Dakramanji Hussein Zein
Hasan Kourani Walid Shour Jihad Ayoub Hasan Srour
Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini Nader Matar Alee Tneich Ali Al-Haj
Mahdi Zein Soony Saad Khalil Bader Hassan Maatouk
Ali Markabawi Zein Farran Karim Darwiche

Maldives

Samooh Ali Ahmed Numaan Hussain Sifau Ibrahim Aisam Haisham Hassan
Hassan Raif Hussain Nihaan Hassan Shifaz Hmaza Mohamed Hussain Shareef
Naiz Hassan Mohamed Irufan Ali Fasir Mohamed Faisal Hassan Nazeem
Ibraheem Mahudhee Hussain Nishaam Mohamed Rasheed Ahmed Hassan Humaid Hussain Ahmed Rizuvan
Mohamed Shafeeu Mohamed Sakhaau Ahmed Aiham Mohamed Nizam Vishah Abdul Majeed
Ahnaf Rasheed Ibrahim Usamaa Mohamed Naaim Shaihan Ali Mohamed Saaif
Farooq Ismail Ahmed Bassam Ali Najih Shifan Hassan Shanaan Rasheed
Ansar Ibrahim Mohamed Jailam Ibrahim Waheed Hassan Abdulla Yaameen Ahmed Maish Rasheed

*Preliminary squad

Schedule

The tournament will commence on 21 June with the group stage set to conclude on 28 June. The semi-finals will be played on 1 July while the final will be held on 4 July.

Here is the complete schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
21 June Kuwait vs Nepal 3:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Pakistan vs India 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22 June Lebanon vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Maldives Bhutan 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
24 June Pakistan vs Kuwait 3:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
India vs Nepal 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
25 June Bangladesh vs Maldives 3:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Bhutan vs Lebanon 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
27 June Pakistan vs Nepal 3:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
India vs Kuwait 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
28 June Lebanon vs Maldives 3:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Bangladesh vs Bhutan 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
1 July Semi-Final 1 3:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Semi-Final 2 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
4 July Final 7:00 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

