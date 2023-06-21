Next Chairman Zaka Ashraf Says PCB Made a Huge Mistake in Asia Cup Model

Next PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf has criticized the hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023 criticizing the previous administration’s policies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is undergoing a leadership transition as Chairman Najam Sethi is set to step down from his position. The anticipated new Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, has made his stance clear on the PCB’s policies, particularly regarding the Asia Cup 2023.

Zaka Ashraf strongly opposed the hybrid model implemented for the tournament and asserted that Pakistan should have hosted the entire event. He believes that it is unjustifiable to hold unimportant matches in Pakistan while the crucial contests take place in venues outside the country.

It should also be noted that the PCB had agreed on hosting only a few matches in Pakistan after India insisted on moving the entire tournament out of Pakistan.

Expressing his determination to address the matter, Ashraf stated that he will carefully evaluate the situation and work towards improving the conditions after assuming office.

As cricket enthusiasts keenly observe the changing dynamics of the Pakistan Cricket Board, they will be looking forward to how Zaka Ashraf’s leadership may shape the future of the PCB and its hosting decisions for major cricket events.