India Demolishes Pakistan in Opening Match of SAFF Championship 2023

Pakistan suffered a 4-0 loss in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023 against arch-rivals India.

Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring within the first 12 minutes courtesy of an error by Pakistani goalkeeper Saqib Hanif, who gifted the Indian legend the first goal.

ALSO READ Pakistan Vs. India SAFF Championship Clash to be Played in Front of a Full House

Soon after Chhetri doubled the lead as India was awarded a penalty after Easah Suliman was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

The game heated up at the end of the half as Indian coach, Igor Stamic was shown a red card as he interfered with the play by stopping Pakistan to take a quick throw-in. The two teams fought out before the referee calmed the situation.

In the second half, Pakistan looked like getting into the game before India was awarded another penalty. Chhetri converted from the spot to score his hat-trick and triple India’s lead. India rounded off the win with an 81st-minute goal by Udanta Kumam.

ALSO READ Indian Coach Engages in Mind Games With Pakistan Ahead of SAFF Championship

The Men in Green gave a respectable performance keeping in view their troubles in arriving in India. The whole squad arrived in India from Mauritius just hours before the game, which would have left the players tired.

Pakistan will now face Kuwait in their next game, which is scheduled to be played on 24 June.

Check out the analysis of Pakistan’s chances in the SAFF Championship: