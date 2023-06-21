Pakistan Seeks US Help in Last-Ditch Effort to Revive IMF Deal

With the expiry of the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme looming, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday requested US Ambassador Donald Blome to play his part in reviving the bailout programme.

This was the second meeting between the two in recent weeks where the discussions focused on the country’s struggles with the IMF, according to sources privy to the matter.

H.E. Mr. Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

🇺🇸🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/gkpY9Myk5R — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) June 21, 2023

The official handout of the meeting issued by the Ministry of Finance said that the two sides exchanged views about areas of common interest and how the existing bilateral relations between the two countries can be enhanced further.

Dar informed the US envoy about the government’s budgetary measures to reduce the fiscal gap in order to meet its national as well as international financial obligations. He also informed the envoy about the progress on the ongoing talks with IMF and stated that the government is committed to completing the program.

Blome expressed confidence in the policies of the government for economic sustainability and the socio-economic uplift of the masses. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment, and trade relations between both countries.

Dar thanked the US envoy and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.