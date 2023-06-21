Pakistan Weightlifter Saifullah Solangi Wins 4 Medals in Special Olympics

Renowned Pakistani athlete, Saifullah Solangi, clinched four medals at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games 2023 on Tuesday in Berlin, Germany.

Back home, ecstatic sports fans rejoiced as Saifullah brought home two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze in various powerlifting in the marquee events.

Solangi’s outstanding performance commenced with an impressive display of power in the back squat, effortlessly lifting 90kg and earning him a gold medal.

Undeterred by the challenge, Saifullah Solangi then conquered the deadlift event, lifting a weight of 115kg and making his country proud by securing another gold medal.

Saifullah showcased his consistent prowess by lifting a total of 245kg, securing a silver medal, and also clinching a bronze medal in the bench press with a weight of 40kg.

Head coach Sajid Imran and coach Razia Perveen showered praise on the renowned athlete, acknowledging his unwavering commitment and intense training regime.

“Winning two gold, one silver, and one bronze is a superb performance, and he has made us proud,” said Sajid Imran.

Ahead of the event, PM Shehbaz Sharif extended his heartfelt wishes to the 87-member team of differently-abled athletes representing Pakistan in the international competition.