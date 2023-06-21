Usman Qamar Makes Pakistan Proud With Gold Medal at Special Olympics

Pakistan carried the day at Special Olympics World Games as Usman Qamar claimed a gold medal in cycling.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Pakistan’s Usman Qamar has clinched the gold medal in the cycling event at the prestigious Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Competing for the first time in the mega event, Qamar astounded audiences by completing a 5 km distance in 21.59 seconds, securing the top spot on the podium.

Qamar’s victory not only symbolizes his personal triumph but also represents a momentous achievement for his country. Expressing gratitude towards his coach Maham Tariq and Special Olympics Pakistan, Qamar highlighted the crucial role they played in his success. With eyes set firmly on the future, the young cyclist expressed his desire to continue bringing glory to Pakistan in forthcoming competitions.

This triumph was part of a larger success story for Pakistan at the Special Olympics World Games. Powerlifter Saifullah Solangi proved his mettle by securing two gold medals in the 90 kg back squat and 115 kg deadlift events, along with a silver in the 245 kg lifting event and a bronze in the 40 kg bench press category.

The outstanding performances of Qamar, Solangi, and other Pakistani athletes have brought immense pride to the nation. Their achievements serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of these exceptional individuals.