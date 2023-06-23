ECC Allows Export of 32,000 MT Sugar by Mills in Sindh

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed the export of 32,000 metric tons of sugar by mills in Sindh.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of ECC on Friday. Sources said that the Ministry of Commerce asked ECC to allow the export of the remaining sugar quota of 32,000 MT within 60 days with effect from 12th June onwards in accordance with the Sindh High Court decision.

The federal government had approved the export of 250,000 MT of sugar which was to be distributed among the sugar mills of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The distribution of export quota for sugar mills in Sindh was stayed due to litigation in the Sindh High Court. However, the Sindh High Court in its order dated 9-03-2023 allowed the allocation of 48,000 MT out of the total allocated quota of 80,000 MT, to the 32 sugar mills by the Cana Commissioner Sindh.

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) had approached this Ministry for allowing the export of the remaining 2,861 MT by sugar mills that had payments but could not export within the stipulated time.

The ECC of the Cabinet In its meeting on 21-06-2023 had approved the export of the remaining quantity of sugar quota up to 15-07-2023.

The Sindh High Court has an inter-alia hold that the “Federal government, SBP and all relevant authorities including but not limited to Customs and Port authorities shall also facilitate the expeditious export of sugar to be exported by sugar mills including condoning the expiration of any deadline previously set for the export of the entire allocated quantity of 80,000 MT and to be exported by the sugar mills by virtue of either the order passed on the basis of this Joint Statement or the order dated 09-03-2023”.

On receipt of the order of the SHC, the Ministry of Commerce vide Letter dated 09-06-2023 requested the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) to convene a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) to deliberate the matter, regarding the initial proposal for allowing the export of 250,000 MT was taken during the meeting of SAB.