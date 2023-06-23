ICC Bans USA’s Fast Bowler Over Illegal Action in World Cup Qualifier

USA quick Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after it was deemed he uses an illegal bowling action.

Phillip was part of the USA’s squad at the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe and had made a fast start to the event with three wickets in his side’s opening match against the West Indies.

But match officials reported his action following that loss to the Caribbean side and the ICC’s Event Panel later confirmed that the 26-year-old has an illegal bowling action.

In accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, Phillip is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket and the suspension will remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes his bowling action is legal.

USA lost their first three matches at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, with their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in Harare on Thursday leaving them at the bottom of Group A ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe on Monday.