IMF Tells Pakistan to Revise Budget For Agreement

In order to achieve a staff-level agreement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has requested that Pakistan revise its budgetary framework for the fiscal year 2023-24 before seeking approval from the parliament.

Pakistan and the IMF are engaged in close collaboration to reach a broad consensus on the budgetary framework. The IMF, headquartered in Washington, has underscored the necessity of modifying the budget, stating that an agreement cannot be reached without these alterations.

If the arrangement proves successful, it could potentially approve the modified budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. The revisions may involve increasing the tax collection target of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and reducing expenses.

According to a knowledgeable senior official, who is involved in the ongoing virtual negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF from Islamabad and Washington, the revised budgetary estimates for the upcoming fiscal year have been shared with the IMF. However, a comprehensive agreement has not yet been reached.

As a result, the finance minister’s concluding speech, originally scheduled for Friday, has been delayed. It is now anticipated to take place on Saturday or possibly on Monday.

It remains uncertain to what extent the Pakistani authorities and IMF will reconcile their differences and reach a consensus on significant contentious matters.

The IMF has highlighted three significant unresolved matters, which include the budgetary framework’s inability to expand the tax base, the elimination of tax expenditures, the implementation of a tax amnesty scheme, addressing the external financing gap, and adopting a market-based exchange rate.

When approached for comment, an official stated that intense efforts have been underway in the past 24 hours, raising hopes for a favorable outcome. However, it is currently premature to draw any definitive conclusions. The official added that time is limited, and therefore, the negotiations may soon reach an end.