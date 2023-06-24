Shadab Khan Continues His Impressive Form With Yet Another Match-Winning Performance

Renowned Pakistani cricketer, Shadab Khan, once again demonstrated his all-around performance, leading his side to a 20-run victory in the Vitality T20 Blast in England.

Playing for Sussex, the star all-rounder scored a quick 87 runs off 53 balls, including five boundaries and five maximums, thereby helping his team set a formidable target.

Batting first against Glamorgan, Sussex lost four wickets with only 44 runs on the board. However, Shadab Khan and Michael Burgess played match-winning innings.

The right-handed batter first built a partnership of 58 runs with Michael Burgess and then added another 78 runs with James Coles, resulting in a target of 183 runs.

A stunning unbeaten 87 by Shadab Khan helped propel us to victory over Glamorgan. 🌟 🦈 pic.twitter.com/RxytvtOcEt — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 23, 2023

Glamorgan was limited to 162 for eight, thanks to Bradley Currie and Tymal Mills, who took two wickets each, while Shadab Khan contributed with one wicket.

It is worth mentioning that the leg-break spinner showcased an outstanding bowling performance in the previous match as he took a four-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.

Shadab Khan has now taken 11 wickets in 10 matches, with an economy rate of 9.08, and has scored 222 runs at an average of 27.75, including two fifties, in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Numerous Pakistani star cricketers have been displaying exceptional performances for their respective sides in both the County Championship and T20 Blast.