Banks to Remain Closed for Another Day on Eid-ul-Adha

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 26, 2023 | 7:29 pm

Banks will remain closed on Eid-ul-Adha for six days instead of the earlier announced five as the government has extended the holidays.

“In supersession of the SBP’s announcement through a press release dated June 21, 2023 on the same subject, the State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 28th to 30th June, 2023 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” the central bank said in a statement.

In another circular, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that it will remain closed for public dealing on 3rd July, 2023 (Monday), which shall be observed as Bank Holiday.

All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual.

