ECC Approves Technical Supplementary Grants of Over Rs. 16 Billion

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Monday approved technical supplementary grants (TSGs) of over Rs. 16 billion in favor of various ministries and departments.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The meeting approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 22.560 million for the Ministry of Climate Change for employees related expenses (ERE) expenditure.

Another TSG of Rs. 69.500 million was approved for the Ministry of Housing and Works for the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and judge’s residences. A technical supplementary grant of Rs. 60 million was approved for President’s Secretariat for employees related expenses.

A TSG of Rs. 6 billion was approved in favor of the Ministry of Planning for the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census. A TSG of Rs. 63.6 million was approved for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs while another TSG of Rs. 222.037 million was approved for Aviation Ministry for ERE.

The committee also approved Rs. 429.420 million and Rs. 7,525.133 million as TSG for the Ministry of Interior for employees related expenses. An amount of Rs. 12.30 million was approved as TSG for the National Security Council while Rs. 300 million as a loan was approved for Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC).

The ECC approved Rs. 1 billion and Rs. 400 million as TSG for FC (HQs) KP North and FC (HQ) KP South for meeting ration bills pending liabilities, respectively.