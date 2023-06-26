Karachi to Get First of a Kind Board Gaming Complex

By Ayna Dua | Published Jun 26, 2023 | 9:38 am

North Nazimabad’s second activity complex is set to offer an unparalleled experience to chess enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Karachi’s North Nazimabad is abuzz with excitement as it anticipates the imminent unveiling of a remarkable addition to its recreational landscape. The second activity complex, currently under construction, is set to become an unparalleled destination for chess enthusiasts and game board aficionados alike.

Offering an extraordinary experience that has never been witnessed before in Pakistan, this innovative establishment is poised to revolutionize the gaming scene.

A sneak peek into the complex reveals a sight that truly inspires awe. A grand chessboard, intricately designed, is elegantly embedded directly onto the expanse of the floor. This distinctive architectural feature showcases the utmost sophistication and elegance, perfectly befitting the ambiance of the venue.

With the prospect of indulging in unparalleled chess experiences and engaging in spirited game board battles, game lovers are prepared to embrace the extraordinary opportunities this complex will offer.

