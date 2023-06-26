Lebanon-Iraqi Origin Female Coach Made Pakistan Women’s Football Coach

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has made a significant addition to its coaching staff by appointing Lyne Ismail as the new assistant coach for the women’s team.

Hailing from a diverse background, Ismail brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. Born in Iraq, she spent her formative years in Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi.

Ismail’s passion for football ignited at a young age when she was only seven years old in Saudi Arabia. Eager to be involved, she actively participated in her brother’s training sessions, showcasing her talent and determination. Recognizing her potential, the organizers allowed her to join the boy’s league, setting the foundation for her football journey.

With over nine years of experience in the sports management field, Ismail has honed her skills across the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Her extensive expertise in various aspects of sports management will undoubtedly prove invaluable in her role as the women’s team assistant coach.

In addition to her extensive sports management experience, Lyne Ismail also brings a wealth of coaching expertise to her new role as the assistant coach for the Pakistan women’s team.

With over five years of coaching experience, Ismail has dedicated herself to working with football teams at various levels, ranging from U10 to university level. Ismail’s coaching philosophy centers around grassroots initiatives and the empowerment of young women through sport.

Ismail has already joined the national team squad as they undergo a training camp leading up to the two international friendlies they are set to play next month.