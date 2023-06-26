Netherlands Ambassador Celebrates 75 Years of Relations With Pakistan

The Netherlands ambassador in Pakistan, Henny da Vries, cut a cake to mark 75 years of relations between the Netherlands and Pakistan during a ceremony at the National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The ambassador also attended the MoU signing ceremony between SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy and Almarah Foundation (an orphanage) under which more than 100 children, between 3 to 9 years of age, will be imparted hockey skills during the next 10 years.

Hockey Olympian, Khawaja Junaid, Chairperson Almarah Foundation, and DIG Police, Mehboob Aslam Lillah, welcomed the guest at the hockey stadium.

Former IGP Punjab, Tahir Raza, Olympians, Shehbaz Senior, Khalid Bashir, philanthropists, and a large number of hockey players and enthusiasts attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador, Henny da Vries, said Netherlands and Pakistan enjoy strong diplomatic relations and she will work to further strengthen the bilateral trade and relations.

She said, “I am immensely pleased to visit the historic city of Lahore and find myself among the little children who promise a bright future for the country.”

Henny da Vries said sports are a binding force among societies and it is admirable that young children will be groomed under the eye of great hockey players.

She said lauded the philanthropic work of the Almarah Foundation, which has been caring for over 100 orphan children and working to ensure a bright future for the children.

DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah shed light on the journey of the Almarah Foundation over the past 27 years.

Chairperson Almarah, Sophiya Warraich, thanked the ambassador for her presence at the MoU signing ceremony.