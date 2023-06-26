Pakistani Ambassador Visits FC Zurich in Switzerland

Pakistan’s ambassador in Switzerland, Aamer Shoukat visited Football Club Zurich to discuss potential collaborations between two nations in the field of football.

Aamer Shoukat recently made a notable visit to Switzerland’s esteemed football club, FC Zurich. The ambassador was warmly received by Ancillo Canepa, the club’s president, as they engaged in discussions regarding potential support for Pakistani footballers and clubs.

This diplomatic encounter aimed to forge stronger ties and explore avenues for collaboration in the realm of football between the two nations.

During the visit, Ambassador Shoukat also had the pleasure of meeting a promising young footballer, Sajjawal, who proudly represents both Pakistan and Switzerland as part of FC Zurich’s under-17 team.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Set to Return to Commentary Box in Asia Cup and World Cup

This interaction hints at a potential development of talent within Pakistan’s football landscape as well as further emphasizes the commitment to foster bilateral relations through the universal language of football.