Will Always Give 100% for Pakistan: Otis Khan Slam’s Critics With Emotional Post

Pakistan’s newest addition to the national football team, Otis Khan has responded to his critics in a heartfelt Instagram story. Amidst recent disappointments and defeats, Khan reassured fans that he remains fully committed to giving his all for his country, regardless of the challenges faced.

Otis Khan, along with several other foreign-based Pakistani footballers, has become the target of criticism following a series of defeats in major tournaments.

Pakistan’s national team suffered losses at the hands of Mauritius, Kenya, and Djibouti in the 4-Nation African tournament. Furthermore, they faced consecutive 4-0 defeats against India and Kuwait in the highly anticipated SAFF Championship 2023.

In the face of mounting pressure, Khan took to social media to address the concerns and doubts surrounding his commitment to the team.

The winger’s Instagram story emphasized his unwavering dedication to the national team and the iconic Pakistani jersey. Khan expressed his determination to continue giving everything he has for his country, regardless of the team’s recent struggles.

ALSO READ FIFA Extends PFF Normalization Committee Tenure Once Again

With this response, Otis Khan aims to reassure fans and critics alike that he remains resolute in his commitment to representing Pakistan on the football pitch.

As the team looks to regroup and bounce back from their recent setbacks, Khan’s steadfast pledge serves as a reminder that national pride and determination will fuel their efforts to reclaim success on the international stage.