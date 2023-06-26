Ramiz Raja Set to Return to Commentary Box in Asia Cup and World Cup

Ramiz Raja is all set to return to the commentary box for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 in India.

The cricketer-turned-commentator will delight cricket fans with his captivating voice and extensive knowledge of the game during the upcoming white-ball season.

ALSO READ Ravi Shastri Cites Shaheen Afridi Case for Jasprit Bumrah’s World Cup Conundrum

After assuming the role of Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja temporarily stepped away from commentary duties.

During his one-year tenure as PCB Chairman, the national team, under his leadership, qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022.

Last year in December, Ramiz Raja was succeeded by former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, who served as the interim head of the PCB management committee.

Ramiz was a member of the Imran Khan-led squad that clinched the 1992 World Cup, lifting the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia 21 years ago.

Having represented Pakistan in 57 Test matches, Ramiz Raja scored 2,833 runs with an average of 31.8. He also played 198 ODIs, scoring 5841 runs with an average of 32.1.