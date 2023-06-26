Park View City: A Luxurious Residential Project in Islamabad

Are you looking for a beautiful residential project in Islamabad that offers high-end facilities and picturesque views? Look no further than Park View City, a CDA-approved housing society located in Zone IV of the capital city.

With its futuristic vision, secure environment, and family-friendly neighborhood, Park View City is the perfect place for families to settle down and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Park View City Owners and Developers

Park View City Islamabad is owned and developed by Vision Group, a renowned real estate development company founded by Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan in 2012. With a track record of delivering outstanding projects, Vision Group has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy developer in Pakistan.

The modern architecture and advanced technology implemented by Vision Group have made Park View City one of the most sought-after housing societies in Islamabad.

Vision Group: A Beacon of Excellence

Vision Group has accomplished several remarkable projects in major cities of Pakistan, showcasing their commitment to excellence. Some of their notable projects include the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, Samaa TV, Park View City Lahore, D. H Pharmaceutical, The National School Lahore, Park View Icon I.I Chundrigar Road Karachi, Cinestar Cinema Imax Theater Lahore/Multan, Park View Corporate Tower Upper Mall Lahore, and Park View Signature Apartments Gulberg Lahore.

These projects reflect Vision Group’s dedication to creating luxurious living spaces with elegant aesthetics and modern functionality.

NOC of Park View City

The magnificent housing scheme of Park View City is situated in the Mauza (old name) of Malot. It is important to note that Park View City has obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The NOC covers an extensive area of over 7000 Kanal, making it a grand venture in one of Islamabad’s prime locations. The initial issuance of the NOC was on 11-01-2021, but it was temporarily suspended by the IHC judgment passed in WP No. 3877/2019.

However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan reissued the NOC and LOP (Layout Plan) of the residential society on 20-10-2022.

Prime Location of Park View City

Park View City is strategically located at Malot Road in Zone IV, adjacent to Bahria Enclave and Bhara Kahu. The housing society offers multiple access points, including the Kurri Road, Bani Gala, Park Road, Kashmir Highway, Lethrar Road, and Islamabad Highway.

Its proximity to Bahria Enclave and the lush green Botanical Garden adds to its appeal. Additionally, Park View City is only a 15-minute drive away from Serena Hotel Islamabad, further enhancing its desirability. The convenient connectivity and aesthetic surroundings make Park View City a top choice for investors both nationally and internationally.

Nearby Places and Landmarks

Park View City benefits from its close proximity to various places of interest and landmarks. Residents can easily access the following destinations:

Bahria Enclave: Located adjacent to Park View City, Bahria Enclave offers a range of amenities, including shopping malls, parks, restaurants, and a golf course. Residents of Park View City can enjoy the facilities and recreational activities provided by Bahria Enclave.

Botanical Garden: The lush green Botanical Garden is a beautiful attraction near Park View City. It provides a serene environment where residents can relax, take leisurely walks, and enjoy the natural beauty.

Serena Hotel Islamabad: Just a 15-minute drive away, Serena Hotel Islamabad is a renowned luxury hotel that offers fine dining, spa services, and event venues. It serves as a convenient option for residents to host guests or enjoy a special night out.

Islamabad Expressway: Park View City is located near the Islamabad Expressway, which serves as a major route connecting various parts of the city. This makes commuting to other areas of Islamabad convenient for residents.

Islamabad International Airport: With the Islamabad International Airport approximately a 49-minute drive away, residents of Park View City have easy access to domestic and international travel. This is especially convenient for frequent travelers or those with international connections.

Facilities and Amenities

Park View City is designed to provide residents with a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. The housing society offers a wide range of facilities and amenities, including:

Gated Community: Park View City is a gated community with 24/7 security, ensuring a safe and secure living environment for residents and their families.

Parks and Green Spaces: The housing society features beautifully landscaped parks and green spaces, providing residents with a tranquil and refreshing environment. These areas are perfect for leisurely walks, picnics, and outdoor activities.

Sports Facilities: Park View City includes sports facilities such as tennis courts, basketball courts, and cricket grounds, allowing residents to engage in various sports and recreational activities.

Health and Fitness Centers: The housing society offers fitness centers equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, enabling residents to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

Schools and Educational Institutions: Park View City aims to provide quality education within the community. The housing society has plans for schools and educational institutions to ensure convenient access to education for residents’ children.

Commercial Areas: Park View City features commercial areas with a variety of shops, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes. This provides residents with easy access to daily necessities and dining options within the vicinity.

Underground Utilities: The housing society has implemented underground utilities, ensuring a clutter-free and aesthetically pleasing environment.

Medical Facilities: Park View City is equipped with medical facilities to cater to residents’ healthcare needs. These facilities include clinics and pharmacies within the community.

Investment Potential in Park View City, Islamabad

If you are considering investing in a plot for sale in Park View City, Islamabad, presents a compelling opportunity for potential buyers. This section explores the investment potential of Park View City, highlighting the factors that contribute to its growth and value.

Whether you are looking for a residential plot or seeking a profitable investment, Park View City offers promising prospects.

Prime Location and Accessibility

Park View City’s strategic location near Malot Road and the Margalla Hills significantly contributes to its investment potential. Society enjoys convenient access to major commercial areas, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and transportation networks.

Its proximity to important amenities and key areas of Islamabad makes it an attractive choice for residents and investors alike.

Rapid Development and Infrastructure

Park View City’s rapid development and well-planned infrastructure play a crucial role in its investment potential. The society boasts wide roads, modern utilities, and a reliable power supply, ensuring a comfortable and convenient living experience.

The focus on creating a modern urban environment with aesthetically pleasing architecture adds value to the properties within the society.

Luxurious Amenities and Facilities

Park View City offers a comprehensive range of luxurious amenities and facilities that enhance its investment potential. From state-of-the-art clubhouse and fitness centers to swimming pools, sports facilities, shopping malls, and restaurants, the society caters to the diverse needs of its residents. These exceptional amenities attract buyers and contribute to the overall value of the properties.

Security and Peace of Mind

The provision of a robust security system is a top priority in Park View City, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of its residents. The society employs CCTV surveillance, gated entrances, and well-trained security staff to maintain a secure environment. The emphasis on security adds value to the properties and instills confidence in potential buyers.

Comparison of Property Prices in Nearby Societies

To better understand Park View City’s investment potential, let’s compare property prices with some nearby societies, namely Kingdom Valley, Bahria Enclave, and Bani Gala.

This comparison will provide insights into the relative value and growth prospects of Park View City’s residential plots.

Kingdom Valley: The average property prices in Kingdom Valley are higher compared to Park View City. However, it is crucial to consider factors such as location, amenities, development progress, and market demand to determine the true investment potential of each society.

Bahria Enclave: Property prices in Bahria Enclave are also relatively higher compared to Park View City. A plot for sale in Bahria Enclave, Islamabad will cost you more. However, Bahria Enclave has its own unique features and attractions that might be appealing to certain investors. A thorough evaluation of location, amenities, and future development plans is necessary to make an informed investment decision.

Bani Gala: Bani Gala offers a different investment proposition compared to Park View City. While Bani Gala is known for its natural beauty and serene environment, Park View City provides a combination of modern amenities, infrastructure, and convenience. Investors should consider their preferences and long-term investment goals before choosing between the two.

It is advisable to consult with real estate experts, conduct thorough market research, and visit the respective societies to assess their potential for future growth and return on investment.

Each society has its own unique advantages and considerations, and investors should make an informed decision based on their specific requirements and investment objectives. Investing in a residential plot for sale in Park View City, Islamabad, holds great promise for long-term capital appreciation and a luxurious lifestyle.

The prime location, rapid development, modern infrastructure, luxurious amenities, and emphasis on security make Park View City a favorable investment.